Daniels, Cain power No. 6 LSU to 41-10 victory over UAB

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Noah Cain ran for three short touchdowns, Jayden Daniels had touchdowns rushing and passing, and sixth-ranked LSU methodically pulled away from UAB for a 41-10 victory in a cold and wet Tiger Stadium. Daniels completed 22 of 29 passes for 297 yards and ran for 111 yards on 12 carries. LSU’s Malik Nabers caught seven passes for 129 yards, including a 47-yarder on LSU’s first touchdown drive. The comfortable victory meant that LSU could continue to climb in the The AP Top 25 Poll after No. 5 Tennessee’s 63-38 loss at South Carolina. That depends on whether the Tigers are leapfrogged by No. 7 USC. The Trojans won 48-45 at rival UCLA.

