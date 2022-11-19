Cristiano Ronaldo gambles on World Cup to restore reputation

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is trusting himself to deliver on the big stage once again. A man of seemingly boundless self-belief is struggling to accept the effects of age and banking on the World Cup to launch a glorious final act to his remarkable career. His explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week has set the stage for a make-or-break few weeks for the 37-year-old Portugal forward and left him with little room to maneuver if it goes wrong. It’s quite the gamble. But it’s unlikely failure has even been considered.

