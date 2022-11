LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Chris Childs scored 21 points as Lindenwood beat McNeese 78-60. Childs shot 8 for 16, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Lions (2-3). Kevin Caldwell Jr. scored 18 points and added six assists and three steals. Cam Burrell recorded 11 points. Christian Shumate finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (1-3).

