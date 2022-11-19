Canada enters 1st World Cup in 36 years plagued by injuries

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada is battling injuries to several key players as it goes into the World Cup in Qatar. It’s Canada’s first World Cup in 36 years. Alphonso Davies is arguably Canada’s top player and is doubtful for the opening match in Group F against Belgium. Having the Bayern Munich player out injured is bad enough. But two other top Canadian players are also questionable with injuries. They are playmaking midfielder Stephen Eustaquio and No. 1 goalkeeper Milan Borjan. Canada also faces Morocco and Croatia in Group F.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.