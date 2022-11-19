Andersson, Flames top Tkachuk, Panthers in shootout 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer. Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for Calgary. Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames. Florida got goals from Matthew Tkachuk, Colin White, Sam Reinhart and Eetu Luostarinen. Tkachuk spent six seasons with the Flames before going to Florida in a trade for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar on July 22. Tkachuk scored with 6:14 left in regulation to make it 4-all and help force overtime.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.