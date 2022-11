POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Allocco hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help Princeton defeat Marist 62-55. Tosan Evbuomwan added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (2-2). Ryan Langborg scored 11. Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (1-3) with 15 points and two steals.

