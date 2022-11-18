World Cup fans ready to celebrate despite stadium beer ban

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Fans are pouring into Qatar to watch and be part of the first World Cup in the Middle East. A last-minute decision to not serve beer with alcohol at stadiums was largely welcomed by the country’s conservative Muslims and shrugged off by giddy fans. Meanwhile, the country’s vast Asian labor force also enjoyed the celebrations as the end of the tournament likely will see an economic slowdown. Qatar has faced criticism over its treatment of laborers, though Doha has made changes to its employment laws.

