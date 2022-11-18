Virginia Tech advances to Charleston Classic title game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 17 points, Justyn Mutts had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and Virginia Tech beat Penn State 61-59 to advance to the championship game of the Charleston Classic. Mutts extended Virginia Tech’s lead to 59-53 with 1:55 left on a shot in the lane before Andrew Funk and Myles Dread each made their 5th 3-pointer of the game to pull Penn State within two with 40.8 seconds left. After Virginia Tech missed a 3-pointer, Penn State guard Camren Wynter got into the lane but the ball was knocked loose by Hunter Cattoor and the Hokies gained possession with 1.1 left.

