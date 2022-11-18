Temple beats former conference rival Rutgers in HOF Showcase

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Khalif Battle scored 24 points, Jamille Reynolds had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Temple beat former conference rival Rutgers 72-66 in the Hall of Fame Showcase. Battle scored 13 points in the first half and didn’t score after halftime until the 10:02 mark, but Temple was able to keep its double-digit lead until Rutgers used a 7-0 run to get within 51-45 with 6:57 left. Rutgers got as close as four points, 70-66, down the stretch but Hysier Miller sealed it with two free throws. Miller had 12 points and 10 assists and Zach Hicks scored 10 for Temple.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.