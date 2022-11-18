Rublev overcomes Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis in Turin

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Andrey Rublev has rallied to upset second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and reach the final four of the ATP Finals in Turin. Rublev won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals for the first time. He will face third-seeded Casper Ruud. Novak Djokovic plays Taylor Fritz of the United States in the other semifinal. The five-time champion will have to recover swiftly after a grueling dead rubber victory over Daniil Medvedev that lasted more than three hours. Djokovic was visibly shaking during changeovers in the third set as he battled to win 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.