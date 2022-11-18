Ole Miss hits just enough FTs, holds off UT Martin 72-68

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell scored 16 points, Myles Burns added 13 and Mississippi held off UT Martin for a 72-68 victory. KK Curry scored four points during a 12-4 run that pulled UT Martin to 70-68 with 16 seconds left. TJ Caldwell made a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left to seal it for Ole Miss (4-0). Parker Stewart scored 13 points to lead UT Martin (2-3). Curry finished with 12 points, and Desmond Williams and Chris Nix each had 10.

