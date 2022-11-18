Nuggets’ Murray joins Jokic in protocols, out against Mavs

DALLAS (AP) — Jamal Murray has joined Denver star Nikola Jokic in the health and safety protocols and is out for Friday night’s game at the Dallas Mavericks. Jokic will miss his second consecutive game since entering the protocols. Aaron Gordon also will be out a second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness. The Nuggets are playing the first of consecutive games in Dallas. Mavericks star Luka Doncic returns after missing a loss to lowly Houston for rest on the second night of a back-to-back.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.