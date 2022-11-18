Michigan State survives Villanova comeback bid, 73-71

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 22 points and Michigan State held off a late Villanova rally to pull out a 73-71 victory. Walker’s jumper with 1:58 left gave the Spartans a 70-63 lead, but Eric Dixon answered with a 3 to cut the Villanova deficit to 70-66, and after trading layups, Caleb Daniels stole the ball from Michigan State’s Joey Hauser with 53 seconds left and Jordan Longino drained the 3-pointer to get the Wildcats within one, 72-71. Walker hit the first of two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 73-71 and Dixon’s potential winning 3 caromed off and the Spartans grabbed the rebound.

