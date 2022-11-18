FARMVILLE, Va. — Led by Nate Lliteras’ 21 points, the Longwood Lancers defeated the VMI Keydets 90-58 on Friday night. The Lancers moved to 2-2 with the victory and the Keydets fell to 1-3.

By The Associated Press

