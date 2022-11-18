Injured LH Matzek signs $3.1m, 2-year deal with Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Even though he’ll be out until 2024, the Atlanta Braves have re-signed reliever Tyler Matzek to a $3.1 million, two-year contract. The deal also includes $5.5 million club option for 2025 with no buyout. Matzek appeared in 42 games for the Braves in 2022, going 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA and his first career save. The 32-year-old dealt with elbow pain late in the season and was left off the postseason roster. Matzek underwent the Tommy John procedure on Oct. 12, which will keep him out for 12-18 months. He was eligible for arbitration after earning $1.4 million last season.

