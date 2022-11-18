High-rolling World Cup fans will get alcohol at stadiums

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Champagne, whiskey, vodka and even some sommelier-selected wines will be available for some fans at World Cup stadiums in Qatar. And beer also. But the privilege of drinking alcohol will come at a price for this exclusive group of high rollers. Fans will be able to enjoy alcoholic drinks and fine food in the luxurious hospitality lounges at the eight stadiums for $3,000 per ticket. Wine, beer and “street food on the move” can be had in a tented village next to the stadium for $950 per person. That is going to be a far different experience from regular fans because Qatar has decided to ban beer sales at the stadiums.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.