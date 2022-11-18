Haliburton has 19 points, Pacers rally to beat Rockets 99-91

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame a huge early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 99-91 on Friday night. Myles Turner added 17 points and Jalen Smith had a career-high 18 rebounds as the Pacers won their third straight game on a night where coach Rick Carlisle was ejected before halftime for yelling at the officials. Eric Gordon had a season-high 24 points for the Rockets, who were unable to build on Wednesday night’s win over Dallas despite their strong start. Houston led as many as 20 early and was up 63-56 after a dunk by Kenyon Martin Jr. with about 5 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter.

