Eastern Kentucky knocks off Georgia State 62-61

ATLANTA — Cooper Robb hit nothing but net from beyond half court and his lone 3-pointer of the night at the buzzer carried Eastern Kentucky past Georgia State 62-61. Dwon Odom, who scored 16 points for the Panthers, missed the first of a 1-and-1 at the foul line, the 6-foot-1 Robb grabbed the rebound and dribbled in inside the half-court line before burying his running 3. Devontae Blanton scored 18 points for Eastern Kentucky.

By The Associated Press

