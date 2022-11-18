Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders’ money

The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh. The District of Columbia yesterday sued the Commanders in civil court over what it called a scheme to cheat season-ticket holders out of money. The attorneys general of Maryland, D.C. and Virginia launched parallel investigations after the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform referred its case to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

