Appleby scores 23 again, Wake Forest beats La Salle 75-63

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 23 points for the second straight game, Damari Monsanto had four 3-pointers and 14 points, and Wake Forest beat La Salle 75-63 at the Jamaica Classic. Appleby scored nine straight Wake Forest points early in the second half to take a 48-42 lead. He also scored nine points during a 17-5 run later in the half for a 19-point lead at 73-54. Freshman Zach Keller added 11 points and Andrew Carr had 10 points for Wake Forest, which plays again in the Montego Bay Division on Sunday. Josh Nickelberry led La Salle with six 3-pointers and 24 points.

