Appeals court strikes down federal horseracing rules act

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Congress gave too much power to a nonprofit authority it created in 2020 to develop and enforce horseracing rules. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act is “facially unconstitutional.” The authority created by the act was meant to bring uniform policies and enforcement to horseracing amid doping scandals and racetrack horse deaths. But the 5th Circuit ruled in favor of opponents of the act in Louisiana, West Virginia and Texas. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority said it would appeal.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.