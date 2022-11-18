3 minor leaguers suspended for violating drug program

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended three players for violating the sport’s minor league drug program. Johan Lopez, an infielder in Tampa Bay’s system, was suspended for 80 games without pay for testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. Egory Manuela, a pitcher on the roster for the Dominican Summer League Rays, was suspended for 25 games for an unspecified violation. Henry Tejada, a pitcher in Baltimore’s system, received a 60-game suspension after testing positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance.

