X-rays on Ball’s ankle negative, will miss game vs Cavaliers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — X-rays on LaMelo Ball’s left ankle were negative, but the Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard has already been ruled out of Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Coach Steve Clifford says it is too early to know how much time Ball will miss after spraining the ankle again in a 125-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Ball first injured his ankle on Oct. 10 during a preseason game against the Washington Wizards when he stepped on an opposing players’ foot. That caused him to miss more than a month of action, including the first 13 games of the regular season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.