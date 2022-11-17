Virginia Tech wins its opener in Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 18 points with seven assists and Virginia Tech held off Old Dominion 75-71 in the first round of the Charleston Classic. The Hokies will play Penn State in Friday’s semifinals while the Monarchs will face Furman. Grant Basile scored 15 points, Darius Maddox added 12 and Justyn Mutts had 11 along with nine rebounds. Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 of his career-high 24 points in a second-half rally for Old Dominion. Mekhi Long added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.