VCU edges Pitt in Legends Classic 71-67

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Johns Jr. scored 18 points, Zeb Jackson added a career-high 16 points and VCU edged Pittsburgh 71-67 in the consolation game of the Legends Classic. In a streaky second half, VCU had the final run, retaking the lead when Johns scored five straight points and the Rams outscored the Panthers 15-7 over the final two minutes. Blake Hinson led the Panthers (1-3) with 19 points, Jamarius Burton added 14, Nelly Cummings 11 and Jorge Diaz Graham 10.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.