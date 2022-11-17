Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17. Tannehill looked much sharper in his second game back after missing two games with an injured right ankle. He went 22 of 27 and had one interception as the Titans won for the seventh time in eight games. Rodgers went 24 of 39 for 227 yards with two touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson. Green Bay has lost six of seven.

