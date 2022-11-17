St. Thomas enjoys big jump to FCS after boot from D3 league

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The transition for St. Thomas from Division III to the Football Championship Subdivision in college football has been a success. The Tommies are 9-1 in their second season after going 7-3 last year. They have clinched at least a share of the Pioneer Football League championship. They play at Butler this weekend with a chance to win it outright. St. Thomas was kicked out of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2019 for being too dominant. The Tommies in 2021 became the first school to move all of its sports teams from Division III to Division I at once.

