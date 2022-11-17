Sheldon, strong defense helps No. 8 Buckeye women drop Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 16 points, Taylor Mikesell added 14 and No. 8 Ohio State rolled to an 86-56 win over Ohio. The Buckeyes weren’t real sharp on offense but the defense was dialed in, forcing the Bobcats into 33 turnovers they turned into 41 points. In the first half, Ohio made 1 of 11 from 3-point range and shot 36%, falling behind 43-22. Ohio State shot 38% but had 29 more shots. Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 11 points and Madison Green had 10 for the Buckeyes. Yaya Felder scored 21 points for Ohio (0-3).

