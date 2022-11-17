Senegal star Sadio Mané out of World Cup after operation

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Senegalese soccer federation and Bayern Munich say forward Sadio Mané will miss the World Cup after undergoing surgery for his leg injury. Bayern says the 30-year-old Mané had an operation in Innsbruck, Austria late Thursday to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula bone. He suffered the injury playing for Bayern in a German league game against Werder Bremen on Nov. 8. Senegal team doctor Manuel Afonso earlier said the latest MRI “shows us that the progress was not as favorable as we had hoped.” Most of Senegal’s squad arrived in Qatar for the World Cup on Sunday. The team’s first game in Qatar is against the Netherlands on Monday.

