Sam Houston knocks off Utah 65-55, 2nd P5 win for Bearkats

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Qua Grant scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and Sam Houston State picked up its second win over a Power 5 opponent, leading Utah virtually wire-to-wire in a 65-55 win. The Bearkats beat Oklahoma 52-51 in their opener, their first win over a Power 5 program since 2009. Gabe Madsen’s 3-pointer gave Utah a 3-2 lead but Done Powers hit back-to-back jumpers and Tristan Ikpe nailed a 3-pointer and Sam Houston never trailed again. Jaden Ray and Cameron Huefner hit 3s and Grant had a layup and it was 21-8 in the middle of the first half. The Bearkats, who entered the game shooting 50% from the foul line, went 12 of 14 in the second half, including 5 of 6 in the final 67 seconds. Rollie Worster led Utah with 14 points.

