Ronaldo details rupture of relationship with Ten Hag

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has detailed his falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the final part of a 90-minute TV interview that aired Thursday. Ronaldo said he left a game early this season because he felt “provoked” by the coach and accused the Dutchman of having a lack of “empathy.” Ronaldo’s future with United is up in the air after his incendiary interview with Piers Morgan for Britain’s TalkTV, but the Portugal star said he was open to returning to the club after World Cup. However, he acknowledged that a “new chapter” might be best for both sides.

