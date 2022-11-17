Perez transfers from Manhattan to West Virginia for spring

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Guard Jose Perez has enrolled at West Virginia for the spring semester. Perez left Manhattan after coach Steve Masiello was fired. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Perez’s eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date. The fifth-year senior was chosen as the preseason Player of the Year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. He averaged nearly 19 points and more than four assists and three rebounds per game a year ago. West Virginia will be his fourth school. Perez spent two seasons at Gardner-Webb and one each at Marquette and Manhattan.

