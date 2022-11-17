Oregon State volleyball coach retiring after troubled tenure

Oregon State volleyball coach Mark Barnard will retire at the end of the season. It ends a tenure marked by frequent roster turnover and player allegations of emotional abuse. There is also a long-running Oregon State lawsuit against The Associated Press to withhold records about the athletic department’s response to complaints about Barnard. Barnard is 70-131 over nearly seven years as head coach. He took the Beavers to the NCAA Tournament in 2017. Starting in July 2020, the AP ran stories documenting more than a dozen players who had either quit or transferred from Barnard’s program since he took over in 2016. Oregon State has disputed the AP reporting.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.