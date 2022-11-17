Now with Panthers, Mayfield set to face Jackson again

Lamar Jackson was taken 32nd in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. That was 31 spots behind Baker Mayfield. Cleveland drafted Mayfield, but he’s now with the Carolina Panthers. He’s set to face Jackson and the Ravens this weekend. Jackson and Mayfield have faced off plenty because they were in the same division until Mayfield was traded from the Browns to the Panthers before this season. He began the season as Carolina’s starter but was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 5. P.J. Walker replaced him, but he hurt his own ankle and Mayfield is now set to start again.

