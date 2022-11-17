Mississippi State’s defense shuts down South Dakota 79-42

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 16 points, Cameron Matthews made all six of his shots and added 14 points, and Mississippi State beat South Dakota 79-42. South Dakota had 17 turnovers and 16 field goals against a Mississippi State defense ranked eighth nationally by allowing just 48.33 points per game. The Bulldogs also entered with opponents shooting 31%, ranking 11th. The Coyotes finished 16 of 54 for 30%. After South Dakota opened the scoring, Mississippi State scored the next 13 points and led by double figures the rest of the way. It was 38-15 at halftime after Mississippi State shot 49% from the floor with 15 points off turnovers and 26 points in the paint.

