Lundy, Pickett each score 20, Penn State beats Furman 73-68

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett each scored 20 points and Penn State beat Furman 73-68 to open the Charleston Classic. Pickett made his first seven shots of the game, the last on a 3-pointer to give Penn State a 19-point lead early in the second half. Tyrese Hughey sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner to pull Furman within 69-68, but Lundy answered at the other end on a baseline jumper for a three-point lead. Mike Bothwell had two 3-pointers rattle out in the final minute for Furman and Lundy secured a defensive rebound before getting fouled and making free two throws with six seconds left.

