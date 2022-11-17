Infantino unopposed to get 4 more years as FIFA president

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is getting four more years in charge of soccer’s governing body after no candidate stepped up to challenge him. FIFA says the 52-year-old Swiss lawyer was the only person to enter the race by the time the deadline passed overnight. The election is in exactly four months on March 16 in Kigali, Rwanda. Infantino won a five-candidate race in 2016 to replace Sepp Blatter. He was re-elected unopposed in 2019. He’s now set to stay in the job beyond the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

