IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa and Iowa State will continue their annual football showdowns through at least 2027. The schools have announced a two-year extension of the CyHawk Series contract. Iowa and Iowa State have played annually since resuming the series in 1977. That excludes the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The teams first met in 1894 and Iowa holds a 46-23 advantage in the series. Iowa State won 10-7 in Iowa City in September.

