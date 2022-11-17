Georgia Tech beats NIU 68-50 behind Franklin’s double-double

ATLANTA (AP) — Javon Franklin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Deivon Smith added 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks and Georgia Tech beat Northern Illinois 68-50. Georgia Tech has started a season with three straight wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Georgia Tech scored the opening seven points of the game and never trailed, leading 43-20 at halftime. Northern Illinois started the second half on a 17-1 run to get within 44-37 but Franklin started a 9-0 run that put Georgia Tech ahead by double figures the rest of the way. Miles Kelly scored 13 points and Dallan Coleman added 12 for Georgia Tech, which plays Utah on Monday. The Yellow Jackets shot just 39% from the field but held NIU to 27%.

