Fritz beats Auger-Aliassime, faces Djokovic in semifinals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Taylor Fritz advanced to the final four of the ATP Finals by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2 at the year-end tournament. The American will face five-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The match went with serve until the final set when Fritz broke twice in the final three games. Casper Ruud had already booked his place in the semifinals but he lost 7-5, 7-5 to the already eliminated Rafael Nadal to leave the Norwegian 0-8 against top-three players. Ruud will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Andrey Rublev.

