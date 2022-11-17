Fredrick scores 17, No. 4 Kentucky beats South Carolina St

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — CJ Fredrick scored 17 points to lead No. 4 Kentucky to a 106-63 win over South Carolina State. The Wildcats easily bounced back from an 86-77 double-overtime loss to unranked Michigan State two nights earlier in the Champions Classic. Chris Livingston scored 13 points, while Lance Ware and Cason Wallace had 12 points each. Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe came off the bench for the second straight game and finished with six points and seven rebounds, ending his streak of 17 straight double-doubles dating to last season. He’s recovering from minor knee surgery. Rakeim Gary led South Carolina State with 13 points.

