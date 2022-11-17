Florida looks to extend winning streak over Vanderbilt

The Florida Gators are looking for a third straight victory to improve their position for bowl season. They also have dominated this series, winning 30 of the last 31 games with 15 straight in Nashville. The Vanderbilt Commodores not only have doubled their win total from coach Clark Lea’s debut season, they also just snapped a 26-game SEC skid. Now the Commodores can think of stringing together back-to-back league victories in the first of two consecutive home games to conclude the season. Vanderbilt last beat the Gators in Gainesville in 2013.

By The Associated Press

