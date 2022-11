The Washington Commanders will look to build on their big win over the previously undefeated Eagles when they visit the Houston Texans Sunday. The Commanders have won four of their past five games after opening the season 1-4. The Texans are the only team in the league with just one win and are searching for a way to end a four-game skid.

