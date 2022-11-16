World Cup players get protection from social media abuse

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup players are being offered some protection from abuse on social media by a project involving their trade union FIFPRO and FIFA. FIFA says more than 830 players in Qatar can access a “dedicated monitoring, reporting and moderation service.” It aims to filter hate speech targeting them. The World Cup starts Sunday days after Twitter fired a swath of contractors working on content moderation teams. They were tracking hate and trying to enforce rules against harmful content. Soccer’s project will monitor accounts of World Cup participants and report discrimination and threats “to social networks and law authorities

