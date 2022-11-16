World Cup organizers defend Qatar residents as ‘real fans’

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup organizers insist the atmosphere in Doha days before the games start is genuine and being created by authentic fans. There’s been skepticism after fan parades in Doha and throngs of people greeting team buses arriving at hotels. Organizers say media and social media commentators “have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans.” They say that’s ”disappointing and unsurprising.” Many fans who gathered wearing team colors are originally from India. They are among the large majority of overseas workers in Qatar’s 2.9 million population. Qatar is giving fans from all teams expenses-paid trips to Sunday’s opening ceremony but has denied hiring fans.

