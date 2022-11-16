Titans’ turnaround should provide incentive for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers appreciates the way the Tennessee Titans turned their season around. The reigning MVP quarterback is hoping his Green Bay Packers can dig themselves out of an even bigger hole. First they must find a way to cool off those AFC South-leading Titans in a Thursday night game at Lambeau Field. The Titans bounced back from that 0-2 start by winning six of their next seven, Derrick Henry has rushed for 923 yards, 8 behind NFL leader Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants. Green Bay had lost five straight before rallying from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime on Sunday.

