Team from Black college quits tournament after racial abuse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a historically Black college walked out of a banquet and withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse. Officials say a Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially motivated picture” during the Southern States Athletic Conference’s volleyball awards banquet. It was held last week during the tournament in Montgomery. A conference statement calls the act “vile and vicious.” The school is supporting the team for its bravery, and the conference says it’s still investigating.

