Smith’s 3 total TDs help Miami (Ohio) beat N. Illinois 29-23

DeKALB, Ill. (AP) — Aveon Smith threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Mac Hippenhammer and added two TD runs about 4 minutes apart that gave Miami (Ohio) the lead for good just before halftime as the Redhawks beat Northern Illinois 29-23 in the snow. Smith completed 11 of 23 passes for 180 yards and ran for 105 yards on 20 carries for Miami (5-6, 3-4 Mid-American Conference). Kacper Rutkiewicz’s 57-yard TD reception put Northern Illinois in front just 96 seconds into the second half but Graham Nicholson kicked a 44-yard field goal and Hippenhammer’s TD catch with 48 seconds left in the third quarter made it 26-17. Antario Brown raced untouched for and 86-yard score to trim the Huskies’ deficit to 26-23 and Nicholson added a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

