Rizzo, back with Yanks, would like to see Judge stick around

NEW YORK (AP) — Now that Anthony Rizzo has decided to remain in New York Yankees pinstripes, he’d like to see Aaron Judge stick around, too. Rizzo agreed to a $40 million, two-year contract, a week after turning down a $16 million player option. He says “I hope Judge stays just for the sake of the game because you see a lot of franchise icons not getting what they deserve for the team that they have done so much for.” Rizzo hit .224 with 75 RBIs and had 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.