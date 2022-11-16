No. 23 Chants turn excitement into support for grieving UVA

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — This was the week Coastal Carolina would make its case as one of the country’s best teams outside the Power Five on an ACC stage. Instead, Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell, his players and campus pivoted to offer unconditional support to the Virginia program it was supposed to face Saturday. Virginia was devastated by the killing of three football players and wounding of another. Chadwell said thoughts of achievement by his newly ranked program turned to sorrow and how they could help. The game between the Chants and Cavaliers was called off Wednesday.

